DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of NE Hollingsworth Street for a domestic disturbance on April 2nd.

When Deputies arrived, they found Gregory Truman with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies say Gregory’s wife, Joni Truman, confessed to the murder.

Truman was placed under arrest for First Degree Premeditated Murder.

She is currently being held at the DeSoto County Jail with no bond.