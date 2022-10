The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing in Arcadia on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Deputies say the 36-year-old Donald Jamesbrown Henry and the victim were arguing about Donald Trump at Henry’s home on Southwest Shores Avenue.

When they arrived and found the victim Shawn Popp who was later pronounced dead.

Henry was charged with one count of second-degree murder and is expected to be back in court on November 28, 2022.