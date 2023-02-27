DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Captain Kim Sandoval

DESO COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Potter and the entire DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office are saddened due to the sudden passing of Captain Kim Sandoval on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office

Captain Sandoval began her career in 1985 in the United States Army as a Military Policewomen and a Military Police Investigator where she served for six years.

Sandoval then joined the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in 1993 and returned to her hometown of DeSotot where she later joined the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in 1994 and has continued to protect the community for over 28 years.

During her career in law enforcement, she worked in the criminal investigative division and eventually transitioned to Commander of the Investigation Bureau.

She had over 1,300 hours of specialized training in child abuse and exploitation, sex crimes investigations, death investigations, crime scenes, and interviewing both victims and suspects.

Captain Sandoval served as a member of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s organized Child Abduction Response Team (CART) and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Sheriff Potter sends his deepest sympathies to her husband and DCSO Sergeant, Jason Sandoval, their family, friends, and all who served alongside with Captain Sandoval.