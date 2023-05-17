DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for distribution of child pornography

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) arrested a man for the distribution of child pornography.

DCSO received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), regarding a DeSoto County resident downloading child pornography.

A DCSO detective reviewed the content and determined it meets statutory requirements for the criminal charge of possession, manufacture, and/or distribution of child pornography.

The suspect, Randy Joe Williams, was arrested on charges including possession of photos/videos of sexual performance involving a child.

Williams previously served time in prison for burglary and drug-related charges.