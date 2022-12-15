DeSoto County sets deadline for storm debris

The deadline for residents to move eligible storm debris to the Right-of-Way for pick up will be January 1st.

The county says no additional debris can be placed in the right-of-way after January 1, 2022. Any storm debris already placed will continue to be collected.

Do not place debris in bags.

Storm-related debris is collected separately from household garbage. Place separated storm-related debris curbside, not in the roadway, to prevent safety issues. Please be patient. It will likely take a few months to complete all debris removal.

Please call the DeSoto County Road & Bridge Department if you have questions about storm debris at 863-993-4821