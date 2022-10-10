Watch Now
DeSoto County Schools to reopen in two phases

Posted at 3:56 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 15:56:44-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla.  — The DeSoto County School District announced that schools will be opening soon, but they will be doing so in two phases.

Phase 1 will include the schools with a normal 'bell schedule:

  • Memorial Elementary School
  • West Elementary School
  • DeSoto Middle School
  • DeSoto Secondary School
  • DeSoto Virtual Academy 

Phase 2 includes DeSoto County High School and Nocatee Elementary School; both have a projected reopen date (October 24 - November 7, 2022) due to extensive damage to their buildings.

They will be announcing a more concise date next week, once they can survey the damage and speed of repairs.

