DeSoto County Schools to reopen in two phases

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County School District announced that schools will be opening soon, but they will be doing so in two phases.

Phase 1 will include the schools with a normal 'bell schedule:



Memorial Elementary School

West Elementary School

DeSoto Middle School

DeSoto Secondary School

DeSoto Virtual Academy

Phase 2 includes DeSoto County High School and Nocatee Elementary School; both have a projected reopen date (October 24 - November 7, 2022) due to extensive damage to their buildings.

They will be announcing a more concise date next week, once they can survey the damage and speed of repairs.

