DeSoto County Schools to reopen in two phases

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County School District announced that schools will be opening soon, but they will be doing so in two phases.
Phase 1 will include the schools with a normal 'bell schedule:
- Memorial Elementary School
- West Elementary School
- DeSoto Middle School
- DeSoto Secondary School
- DeSoto Virtual Academy
Phase 2 includes DeSoto County High School and Nocatee Elementary School; both have a projected reopen date (October 24 - November 7, 2022) due to extensive damage to their buildings.
They will be announcing a more concise date next week, once they can survey the damage and speed of repairs.