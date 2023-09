DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Do you recognize this woman? The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is hoping you can help locate her.

Marie Bonnell Williams currently has two active warrants out for her arrest and is wanted on multiple charges, including grand theft, fraud and forgery.

Williams is also in violation of her probation for grand theft.

DCSO has been searching for Williams since April.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact DCSO at 863-99-4700.