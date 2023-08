DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help in finding Robert Dasniel Barrera after violating his probation.

DCSO says Barrera was caught violating his probation for kidnapping, interfering with child custody, and possession of controlled substances.

DCSO

If you have any information please contact the DCSO non-emergency line at (863) 993-4700.