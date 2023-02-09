Desoto County FEMA DRC set to close

ARCADIA, Fla. — The FEMA disaster recovery center in Desoto County will be closing Thursday.

The center was scheduled to close down in January, but was extended because of the need in Desoto.

The last day to apply for FEMA assistance was January 12, but disaster recovery centers like the one in Brewer Park in Arcadia remained open to help people.

The DRC helps people finish the paperwork process, and helps direct them to other resources that might still be available.

According to the latest numbers from FEMA, more than 7,000 households have been approved for group flood insurance policies for three years as part of disaster assistance after hurricane Ian and Nicole.

For those who still need help with the process or checking on your application status you can go online or call FEMA’s at 1-800-621-3362.

To locate a FEMA disaster recovery center near you can click here.