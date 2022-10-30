Watch Now
DeSoto County fatal motorcycle crash

Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 30, 2022
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 65-year-old Arcadia man is dead following a crash on US-17 in DeSoto County.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened on Friday when a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old Lakeland man was approaching the intersection of NE Daniels Street.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was traveling in the same direction but slowed to turn and was hit by the other driver.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries on Saturday.

The crash remains under investigation.

