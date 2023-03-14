DeSoto County criminal is back behind bars after a violation

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County criminal is back behind bars after violating a Supervised Pretrial Release (SPR).

On March 13 the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male driving around and taking pictures of children near southwest Barbara Drive.

The male was identified as Edward William Lukach. DCSO says it is not the first time they received a report about Lukach.

DCSO arrested Lukach back in January for 11 counts of child pornography charges. Edwards was bonded out and placed on an SPR.

Detectives analyzed and recovered several forms of sexually explicit images on his electronic devices including several computers and cell phones.

Yesterday probation officers obtained a new warrant in reference to a Violation of the SPR. Lukach is now back in the DeSoto County Jail.