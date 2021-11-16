DeSantis touts environmental spending in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve on Tuesday to discuss his administration's plans for environmental spending in the upcoming budget.

He called the budget items "robust plans" for items ranging from water quality and water supply infrastructure to python removal in the Everglades.

DeSantis also discussed money set aside for protecting Florida homes from storm surge, floodwaters and tropical storm and hurricane-force winds.

"That will make us more able to handle some extreme weather events," said DeSantis.