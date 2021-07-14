DeSantis signs biking safety law

FLORIDA — Governor DeSantis signed a new bill into law CS/SB 950 to improve bicycle safety on roadways on July 1.

The law includes guidelines for riding a bicycle under certain circumstances to avoid dangerous conditions.

The following guidelines include:

No-passing zones no longer apply to motorists who drive to the left of center to overtake a bicycle, provided the motorist gives at least 3 feet passing clearance.

Cyclists riding in groups, after coming to a full stop, may proceed through an intersection in groups of 10 or fewer. Motorists must let one group pass before proceeding.

A vehicle making a right turn while passing a cyclist can do so only if the cyclist is at least 20 feet from the intersection and at a safe distance for the driver to make the turn

The State of Florida is also required to add bicycle safety questions to the bank of questions for driver's license exams.

The Punta Gorda police department volunteer bike unit has helped with ensuring the community is educated on the latest changes.

