Deputies: Toddler drowns in Immokalee pool

IMMOKSLEE, Fla - - A 2-year-old girl drowned at a pool located inside of an Immokalee apartment complex, Saturday.

Collier County Deputies say they received a call at approximately 3:45 in reference to a drowning on the 600 block of North Ninth Street.

Resuscitation efforts were made on the scene, en route to the hospital, and at the hospital but the young girl did not survive, CCSO said.

An investigation is now being conducted and the Department of Children and families is now involved.