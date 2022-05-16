Deputies shoot and kill armed man in Hendry County following barricade, CCSO says

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office says an armed man was shot and killed by deputies on Sunday afternoon in Hendry County. The Sheriff's Office says the man shot at them before he was killed.

According to CCSO, it started as a call for a barricaded person in Hendry County, though it's not clear where it happened. Collier County resources were called in, including negotiators and other tactical teams. They spent hours trying to get the man to come out peacefully. CCSO says the man reportedly shot at deputies' equipment multiple times and took out a drone.

The Sheriff's Office says its armored vehicle's window was shot at by the barricaded man. They say a deputy was inside it and did not get hurt.

According to CCSO, the man left the building while firing at law enforcement. CCSO says they returned fire, killing the man.

It's not clear how many deputies were involved in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.