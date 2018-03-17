Deputies: Sex Offender forces woman into sex

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. - A registered Sex Offender was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery after he reportedly forced a woman into having intercourse with him, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeffrey Meyer, 31, of Port Charlotte is a registered Sex Offender, stemming from a 2003 conviction in Illinois.

On Friday, CCSO responded to a home in Port Charlotte after a woman claimed Jeffrey forced her into having sex with him. The victim told deputies that she went to his home after he invited her to watch television, but Jeffrey reportedly forced himself on her, even after she verbally said no several time, CCSO said in a report.

After conducting a physical examination on the victim, Jeffrey was arrested and charged with Sexual Battery on a Person 18 Years or Older, and Violation of Probation.