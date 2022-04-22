Watch
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Deputies searching for suspect and stolen Lehigh Acres puppy

Lee County Sheriff deputies need your help in finding a stolen puppy. It happened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when investigators say a male suspect driving a white Dodge Caravan stole a five-month-old American Bully puppy.
Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 06:51:42-04

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies need your help in finding a stolen puppy.

It happened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when investigators say a male suspect driving a white Dodge Caravan stole a five-month-old American Bully puppy.

The suspect took it from the front yard of a home on Leeland Heights Boulevard in Lehigh Acres around 8:50 a.m.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $3,000 cash reward.

If you can identify this subject or know the puppy's whereabouts, please call 1-800-780-TIPS with tips.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4