Deputies searching for suspect and stolen Lehigh Acres puppy

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies need your help in finding a stolen puppy.
It happened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when investigators say a male suspect driving a white Dodge Caravan stole a five-month-old American Bully puppy.
The suspect took it from the front yard of a home on Leeland Heights Boulevard in Lehigh Acres around 8:50 a.m.
SWFL Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $3,000 cash reward.
If you can identify this subject or know the puppy's whereabouts, please call 1-800-780-TIPS with tips.
