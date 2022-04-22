Deputies searching for suspect and stolen Lehigh Acres puppy

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lee County deputies need your help in finding a stolen puppy.

It happened on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, when investigators say a male suspect driving a white Dodge Caravan stole a five-month-old American Bully puppy.

The suspect took it from the front yard of a home on Leeland Heights Boulevard in Lehigh Acres around 8:50 a.m.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $3,000 cash reward.

If you can identify this subject or know the puppy's whereabouts, please call 1-800-780-TIPS with tips.