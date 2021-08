COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for Felicia Pedro Alonzo, 15, who was last seen in the area of Charlie Court in Immokalee Tuesday morning. Alonzo's 3-month-old son is also with her.

The 15-year-old is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and has black hair as well as brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.