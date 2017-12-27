Deputies searching for missing Naples teen

NAPLES, Fla. -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

They say 17-year-old Anglyn Stoy was last seen Monday night at her home on Maple Lane in East Naples.

She is 5 foot tall and weighs about 98 pounds.

She has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anglyn was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and orange sandals.

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at (239) 252-9300.