Deputies searching for missing Naples teen

Fair
HI: 81°
LO: 62°
have a new eaglet! Congratulations to Harriet and M15 at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam nest. They say 17-year-old Anglyn Stoy was last seen Monday night at her home on Maple Lane in East Naples.
Anglyn Stoy
NAPLES, Fla. -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.
They say 17-year-old Anglyn Stoy was last seen Monday night at her home on Maple Lane in East Naples.
She is 5 foot tall and weighs about 98 pounds.
She has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anglyn was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and orange sandals.
If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at (239) 252-9300.