Deputies searching for missing Naples teen

7:01 AM, Dec 27, 2017
4 hours ago

Anglyn Stoy

NAPLES, Fla. -- The Collier County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

They say 17-year-old Anglyn Stoy was last seen Monday night at her home on Maple Lane in East Naples.

She is 5 foot tall and weighs about 98 pounds. 

She has reddish brown hair and hazel eyes. 

Anglyn was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and orange sandals. 

If you have any information, call the sheriff's office at (239) 252-9300.

