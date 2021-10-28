Deputies searching for missing Fort Myers Beach woman

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for 63 year-old Debra June Larson, who was last seen Wednesday night.

Larson was last seen at her home on Estero Boulevard wearing a t-shirt and jean shorts. Debra is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information on Debra's whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

