COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a 13-year-old girl who is missing.

Deputies say Mysha Anderson was last seen in the 4600 block of Weir Drive yesterday.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff's Office.