Deputies make drug arrests on boat anchored near Stump Pass

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Two people were arrested by marine patrol deputies arrested after locating 32 grams of fentanyl-laced methamphetamine on a boat near Stump Pass and Thorton Key in Englewood.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday when deputies served a warrant.

Deputies placed Gabriel Wagoner in custody on the Sarasota County warrant for Violation of Probation and began to search the vessel.

Investigators found an array of drug paraphernalia along with the 32 grams on the boat.

They arrested Wagoner and Frances At on drug-related charges.

Gabriel Wagoner faces the following charges:

Amphetamine-Trafficking more than 14 grams

Violation of Probation of community patrol

Possession or use of Drug Paraphernalia

Frances At faces the following charges: