SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing two-month-old baby, Matthew Smith.

Smith was last seen at an Airbnb in the 13800 block of Fern Trail Drive in North Fort Myers with his parents, Monica Myers and Ben Smith.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact deputies at 239-477-1000.