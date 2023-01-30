Deputies look for tips following shooting in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded to SE Hillsborough Avenue in reference to a shooting on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Deputies say when they arrived they made contact with an individual laying on the ground who was shot in the back. After examining the scene, the investigation continued with a K9 search for any potential evidence, specifically the firearm used in the shooting.

Deputies say one person was shot and was taken to the hospital but no word on their condition at this time.

Investigators are searching for the attempted murder suspect(s) on the run.

If you know any information regarding this incident, please call 1-800-780-TIPS.