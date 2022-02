SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a shooting on Monday evening in Sarasota.

Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Coronado Drive for a shooting. They say when they arrived they found a 20-year-old man lying in the street with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the agency’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.