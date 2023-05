ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) deputies arrested a man accused of attempted homicide after he was found hiding in Arcadia.

According to DCSO, 30-year-old Jonte Deion Currychapman was wanted for attempting to kill two people including a young child in Sarasota County.

U.S. Marshals along with DCSO arrested Currychapman on South Alabama Avenue on Friday.

He now faces several charges and will be extradited back to Sarasota County.