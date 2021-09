COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrest an Oakridge Middle School student for a threat of violence to the school made over social media.

Investigators say the 12-year-old student is charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

This is a second-degree felony under state law.

Detectives say the student confessed to authoring the threat and sending it out.

She denied having any plans or intentions of harming anyone.