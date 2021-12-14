Deputies arrest a man for slapping two victims and vandalizing a car

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff Office has arrested a man they say slapped two victims including a Salvation Army bell ringer and vandalized a car.

Investigators say it happened around 4:00 PM on December 13, 2021.

Deputies responded to the area of College Parkway and South Point Boulevard in reference to an individual who battered two victims and vandalized a car.

When they arrived, they found one of the victims was a volunteer bell ringer.

And they discovered a vandalized vehicle at the RaceTrac gas station in the same plaza.

Deputies interviewed several witnesses and victims.

Police searched for the suspect, and located Jackson Avilmar.

He was charged with two counts of Battery on a Person 65 Years or Older, and Criminal Mischief.