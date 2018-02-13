Deputies and volunteers assemble bicycles for donation

IMMOKALEE, Fla. -- Several deputies were working Tuesday to assemble bicycles that will be handed out to children in need.

The bikes were donated to students in Immokalee by a group called Mission Love Seeds, which has donated hundreds of bikes in the past.

About seven deputies and a couple of citizen volunteers set up an assembly line to get the job done. As of 10:30 a.m., they still had about 80 to go!

Pinecrest Elementary School staff will identify students who need the bikes and hand them out sometime next week.