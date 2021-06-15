Watch
DEO to cut back on call center reps

Adding more strain to an already challenging system
Elise Amendola/AP
A booklet describing unemployment benefits is seen on a desk, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Unemployment Benefits
Posted at 9:49 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 21:52:59-04

WFTX — Tonight, Floridians across our state weigh in on the state's decision to scale back on call center reps.

Getting an unemployment representative on the phone has been challenging from the start of the pandemic, and tonight it's likely going to get harder.

That's after the state cut ties with a contracted call center that helped them process unemployment calls and concerns.

It's a move that's had dozens of folks from Southwest Florida and across the state reaching out for answers.

FOX 4'S Rochelle Alleyne spoke to a few of them today.

The full story on FOX 4 News at 10.

