Dental Care at Grande Oak to host Free Dentistry Day

ESTERO, Fla. — Dental Care at Grande Oak will provide free dental services for Free Dentistry Day on Sept. 18, 2021.

Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to Americans without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time," Dr. Paola Suglio said. "Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means. This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings or extractions will be provided to patients from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 20330 Grande Oak Shoppes Blvd., Unit 101 in Estero, FL. Patients will be accepted by appointment only.

If you are interested, you can call the office in advance to schedule your appointment at (239) 319-2363.

