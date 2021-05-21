Demolitions set to begin this summer in preparation for Margaritaville Resort on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla — Businesses on Fort Myers Beach have already shut their doors to make room for the Margaritaville Resort.

TPI Hospitality the company behind building Margaritaville says demolition is set to begin sometime in July or before. After a nearly 2 year delay, the company says they are excited to finally get started.

In the meantime, TPI says visitors and residents can expect to see more fencing go up around the future resort's entire property, both beach side as well as bay side to contain dust and debris construction might bring, while also preventing unauthorized access.

Right now with a few more deals to close Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy says he is excited about the economic boost but believes the resort will also fix the traffic problem in the area.

“Well I mean like any other business on a beach, we are hoping that they do well, bring tourists in and spend money that’s the whole idea. As far as the amount of people coming in this is pretty much a destination-type resort and for people, once they get there, there is not a real need for them to have vehicles or whatever. So I have a feeling a lot of people will come in by taxi or by Uber from the airport, and then just stay there without a vehicle. So that’ll hopefully help with our traffic situation.

