Decorated Army veteran receives vehicle donation from Freedom Alliance

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Friday, the Freedom Alliance, a military support organization, gifted a 2018 Hyundai Sonata to medically retired U.S. Army Sergeant Jason Cummings at Gettel Hyundai in Punta Gorda. The car will remove a financial burden as Cummings continues rehabilitation.

Cummings is an 18-year Army veteran with multiple deployments, including a 15-month tour in Iraq, a 14-month stint in Afghanistan, and a final three-year stretch in Germany.

While serving he received many commendations and is especially proud to have earned the Air Medal for successfully completing flight missions during a time of war.