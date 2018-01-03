FORT MYERS, Fla. - People in Fort Myers say they've waited long enough for medical marijuana.

Florida voters approved medical marijuana back in 2016.

Patrick Day urged Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson and the rest of council to expedite the process.

Day shared his experience with how medicinal marijuana extended the life of his friends. Now he wants it to help his wife.

"We can't get it here, there's no place to get it," said Day. "You have to go out of state, register online, and it really becomes a hassle," he added.

Day also talked about medicinal marijuana not being addictive like opioid based drugs.

Mayor Henderson says the city heard the voters. He just wants a little more time.

"We're going through a legal process to help us understand how we are to do this and where we are to do it," said Henderson.

The city says it's following what many other cities have done. They want to wait for state lawmakers in Tallahassee to set a template of how to regulate marijuana operations.