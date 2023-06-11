Deadly crash in Hardee County Sunday morning

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 53-year-old Sebring man was killed in a Hardee County crash early Sunday morning.

He was traveling west on State Road 64, approaching Bennett Road, in a sedan around 12:38 a.m.

Meanwhile, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling east on SR 64.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the sedan crossed the center line of the road and crossed in front of the approaching pickup truck and collided with it.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries.