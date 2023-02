HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — Hendry County deputies along with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are on the scene of a deadly traffic crash in the area of County Road 835 and Etumakee Way in Clewiston.

FHP says a van and sports utility vehicle collided around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say drivers should expect delays and should find an alternate route.

It is unknown how long this roadway will be closed.

The crash is under investigation and no more details are being released at this time.