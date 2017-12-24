Dead fish spotted on Cayo Costa State Park

Adam Pinsker
2:09 PM, Dec 23, 2017
10:42 PM, Dec 23, 2017

Hundreds of dead fish were spotted along Cayo Costa, just west of Pine Island in Lee County.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The island is only accessible by boat.

4-In-Your-Corner Chief Photographer Curt Tremper snapped several pictures of the dead fish.  A park ranger says they started washing up some time between Wednesday night and Thursday. 

No word what caused the fishkill Red Tide levels for Lee County have been low to moderate the past week. 

If you see a fishkill you can report it for free at 800-636-0511, or report it online.

