Dead fish spotted on Cayo Costa State Park

LEE COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of dead fish were spotted along Cayo Costa, just west of Pine Island in Lee County.

The island is only accessible by boat.

4-In-Your-Corner Chief Photographer Curt Tremper snapped several pictures of the dead fish. A park ranger says they started washing up some time between Wednesday night and Thursday.

No word what caused the fishkill Red Tide levels for Lee County have been low to moderate the past week.

If you see a fishkill you can report it for free at 800-636-0511, or report it online.