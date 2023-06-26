DCSO seeking school supplies donations for DeSoto County students

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is opening its trailer for school supplies donations Monday through Friday.

All donations will be prepared and distributed to students in the Back-to-School Drive-Thru event at the DCSO in August.

DCSO is accepting supplies to benefit DeSoto County Students.

DCSO

If you are making a donation DCSO is asking for all donations to be dropped off inside the trailer located at 208 East Cypress Street in Arcadia, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you wish to make a donation outside of these hours, please drop off your supplies in the DCSO lobby.