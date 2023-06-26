Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DCSO seeking school supplies donations for DeSoto County students

School Supplies
Copyright Sam's Club
<a href="https://www.samsclub.com/p/papermate-back-to-school-kit-36ct/prod22890472">Sam's Club</a>
School Supplies
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 08:51:47-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is opening its trailer for school supplies donations Monday through Friday.

All donations will be prepared and distributed to students in the Back-to-School Drive-Thru event at the DCSO in August.

DCSO is accepting supplies to benefit DeSoto County Students.

School Supplies.jpeg

If you are making a donation DCSO is asking for all donations to be dropped off inside the trailer located at 208 East Cypress Street in Arcadia, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you wish to make a donation outside of these hours, please drop off your supplies in the DCSO lobby.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!