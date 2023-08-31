DCSO: From hide-and-seek to handcuffs

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Arcadia Police Department arrested a man for outstanding warrants.

Michael Childs was arrested after detectives received a tip leading them to Childs's location.

Childs was found hiding under a bed when the detectives arrived on the scene.

Michael Childs was arrested for having outstanding warrants for burglary and failure to appear.

Childs is also facing additional charges as a result of resisting arrest and violation of trespassing warning.