Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DCSO: From hide-and-seek to handcuffs

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
WFTX
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 14:33:05-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Arcadia Police Department arrested a man for outstanding warrants.

Michael Childs was arrested after detectives received a tip leading them to Childs's location.

Childs was found hiding under a bed when the detectives arrived on the scene.

Michael Childs was arrested for having outstanding warrants for burglary and failure to appear.

Childs is also facing additional charges as a result of resisting arrest and violation of trespassing warning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!