DCSO finds over 250 grams of drugs & four guns inside a residence's home

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) found over 55 grams of marijuana in a vehicle.

A DeSoto County Sheriff's Office detective conducted a traffic stop due to speeding.

During the investigation, an anonymous report stated the driver, identified as Colt Boatright had illegal narcotics and firearms at his house.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Colt Boatright



Detective responded to the home at 2818 SW Boll Weevil Road.

After the detectives gained permission to search the camper, they found multiple guns and bags full of methamphetamine.

Boatright has pending drug-related charges out of Charlotte County, as well as a previous arrest by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office on felony convictions including armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, and vehicle theft of over $20,000.

After DCSO Narcotics Unit investigated and processed the evidence, a total of 249.93 grams of methamphetamine, 5.15 grams of cocaine, and four firearms were found inside the home.