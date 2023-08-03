DCSO finds over 100 grams of Meth during traffic pursuit

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Narcotics Unit received a crucial tip that Jacarius Thomas was transporting illegal drugs.

DCSO says detectives attempted to make a traffic stop when Jacarius Thomas decided not to stop and lead deputies on a reckless pursuit.

Despite Thomas's attempts to escape, the pursuit ended when Thomas abandoned the vehicle in a ditch.

DCSO says detectives quickly apprehended and detained Thomas.

DCSO immediately started an investigation and found that illegal narcotics were thrown out of the vehicle and concealed inside.

DCSO says in total, 111.03 grams of Methamphetamine were seized.

According to DCSO Thomas is now facing multiple charges, including Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Fleeing to Elude LEO at High Speed, Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Without Prescription.