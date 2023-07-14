DCSO: Deputies arrest man for threatening to shoot and kill people inside a home during a domestic dispute

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested a man who they say was involved in a domestic dispute and threatened to shoot and kill everyone inside the home.

DCSO says it happened on Thursday when Christopher Hodges, a dangerous individual with a history of violence, was apprehended following a domestic situation that took a turn.

Reports indicated Hodges not only engaged in a domestic dispute but also threatened to shoot and kill a house full of people, including children.

Investigators say during the incident Hodges refused to comply with law enforcement's instructions and attempted to flee. He abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot, further endangering himself and others in the process.

He was later arrested after a brief scuffle with law enforcement officers. According to DCSO Hodges has a criminal history, with 11 previous felony convictions ranging from possession of firearms by a convicted felon to burglaries, criminal mischief, and fraud.