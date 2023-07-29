DCSO & CCSO find Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Methamphetamine after executing a search warrant

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) executed a search warrant that led to the recovery of crucial evidence.

DCSO and CCSO executed a search warrant for Jose Galindo who according to DCSO is known for his violent criminal history.

DCSO says they found two stolen car haulers, stolen car parts, firearms, 13 grams of Fentanyl, 15.5 grams of Cocaine, and 7 grams of Methamphetamine.

According to DCSO Galindo is now in custody and faces multiple charges including possession of a controlled substance, selling/possessing a controlled substance, and trafficking Fentanyl.