DCF looks into Naples nursing home when deputies can't reach staff

NAPLES, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families is looking into an incident reported at Naples Green Village on June 7, after one of the resident's family members called the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

According to the incident report, the daughter's mother, who has dementia, moved in earlier that day. When the daughter tried to contact staff to check in on her later that night, no one answered the phone. The report says the only call that was answered, was by a female resident who was in the lobby, after wandering out of her room. The report also state that deputies were also unable to contact staff. Once they were inside, deputies located an employee about three hours after they were first dispatched. The certified nurse's assistant told deputies that she was in the breakroom after her intial check of patients. The employee also said there's no phone in the breakroom so she was not alerted. The deputy adds, "Neither did any of the knocking, flashlights, or doorbells."

The daughter took her mother out of that memory care facility that night. DCF couldn't comment at this time, since it's considered an active investigation.

Concordis Senior Living, the owner of Naples Green Village said in a statement that says in part, "For those not intimately familiar with senior living, it may have seemed strange that a resident was not in their apartment asleep so late at night. However, for residents of Naples Green Village, the entire community is their home, and they are allowed to utilize the common areas any time they wish."

Concordis, which took over ownership at the end of 2018, also said that the staff were re-trained on overnight care and telephone protocols.

Previous surveys by the regulatory Agency for Health Care Administration or, AHCA, show other "deficiencies," the latest occurring in 2020. As a result, AHCA issued a FINAL ORDER in May of 2021, fining the facility $2000.