Day camps set for Edison and Ford Winter Estates

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Later this month school break and day camps at Edison and Ford Winter Estates offer a unique educational experience for children in grades 1-6.

Organizers say campers get to invent, design, build, and learn in the same location where famous inventors Thomas Edison and Henry Ford invented some of the world's best-known innovations.

Registration is open for the following camps:

Creative Chemistry, December 20-23

Students will learn how to use everyday items to conduct chemical experiments during this four-day camp.

Design & Innovation, December 27-30

Campers will walk in the footsteps of Edison and Ford as they tackle a range of projects from light systems to marble roller coasters as they are guided along the path of innovation in this four-day camp.

Animation Station, January 11

Students will direct their own animated masterpieces during this popular day camp.

Wizards of Electricity, March 18

Campers will become electrical innovators as they explore the history of electricity during this one-day camp.

Eager Engineers, March 21-25

Guided by the lessons of collaboration from Edison and Ford, campers will tackle a series of daily challenges as they become fluent in the engineering design process in this fun and fast-paced camp.