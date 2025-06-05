David Jolly announces candidacy for Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay U.S. Rep. David Jolly announced Thursday that he is running for governor of Florida in 2026.

Jolly is a democrat. Jolly represented most of Pinellas County in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014-2017 and has been a long-time MSNBC political commentator. Married with two children, Jolly is a resident of Belleair Bluffs, Florida.

He stated he wants to address the "affordability crisis," and public education. He also said he wants to implement new gun safety measures.