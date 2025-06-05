Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

David Jolly announces candidacy for Florida governor

Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Tampa Bay U.S. Rep. David Jolly announced Thursday that he is running for governor of Florida in 2026.

Jolly is a democrat. Jolly represented most of Pinellas County in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2014-2017 and has been a long-time MSNBC political commentator. Married with two children, Jolly is a resident of Belleair Bluffs, Florida.

He stated he wants to address the "affordability crisis," and public education. He also said he wants to implement new gun safety measures.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.