"Dancing in the Street" moves to a safer location in Cape Coral

A popular Wednesday night spot in Cape Coral has drawn the attention of law enforcement who will now be on hand to help make the area more safe for people who come out to dance in the street.

Hundreds of people gather on Wednesday's at Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar while the band called Deb and the Dynamics play. When the song "Dancing in the Street" comes on people gather and dance in the streets. Due to the large crowds of hundreds of people this has led to Cape Coral Police now blocking off a part of the roads.

According to Cape Coral Police Deparment - SE 8th Court from SE 47th Terrace and SE 47th Street will be closed from approximately 4-11 pm on Wednesday's.

The business started setting up tables and chairs at 3 o’clock to get ready for the mass of people that come to the area.

On Wednesday there was a group of people who say they head to Cork Soakers Deck and Wine Bar weekly to see the band and they appreciate the new designated area who add... “I think it is a smart idea because one day somebody is going to get hurt and it’ll end the fun for everybody so I think this is a really good idea,” says Judy Link.

Cape Coral police say this will NOT affect bus routes and that the business will be paying for 3 detail officers for Wednesday nights.

“It was much easier and a lot smarter for the police to have them stop going back and forth across the street it wasn’t necessarily the one song that was the issue it was the people crossing back and forth the street getting beers and coming back so I think it’s a lot safer here,” says James Link.