Man arrested in hit-and-run cover-up faces judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. - James Daniel Sinclair, 50, made his first appearance Tuesday at the Lee County Courthouse. The former candidate for Lee County elections supervisor is facing charges of tempering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and perjury.

The charges are tied to the 2016 death of Adam King who was hit by Adam Costello while riding his motorcycle on June 19th, 2016.. Costello was with Sinclair earlier in the day before the incident took place.

Sinclair was given the option of pre-trial release or posting a bond totaling $12,500. Sinclair was also required to give up his passport and he is prohibited from having contact with Adam Costello, the Costello family, Tracy Miller and the King family.

Costello was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on Monday after taking a plea deal.