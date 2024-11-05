CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Southwest Florida families have had to deal with three hurricanes this season. Many homes were without power causing food to spoil and stock piles of food to shrink in their cabinets.

But now there is help for those families still struggling. D-SNAP is Florida's Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. If you're looking to apply for food assistance, you have until Friday, November 8.

D-SNAP benefits available for Charlotte County families

This program mails people an EBT card to purchase food at accepting grocers. It is not allowed for alcohol, tobacco, or non-food products.

The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon, with all information available online.

“Our Department has been working diligently to provide support and resources for individuals and families impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton,” said Secretary Shevaun Harris in a press release.

“One of the services that the Department offers post-storm is funding to replace food lost after the Hurricanes made landfall through the Disaster Supplemental Assistance Program (D-SNAP) and we are pleased to continue to be able to offer both a telephonic and in-person application process to ensure individuals have multiple options to apply.”

Click here to see if you fit the qualification expectations and apply.

Currently the program is in Phase 2:

Counties: Charlotte, Hernando, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, and Sarasota

Pre-Registration Dates: Sunday, November 3 – Friday, November 8

Telephonic Dates: Monday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 6 – Friday, November 8

Lee, Desoto and Hardee with be part of Phase 3:

Counties: Citrus, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, and Volusia

Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, November 11 – Friday, November 15

Telephonic Dates: Tuesday, November 12 – Friday, November 15

The Department will hold in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. On-site locations will be announced soon. Residents who live in one of the eligible counties in phase two and three cannot pre-register until the pre-registration dates are announced for the

in-person D-SNAP events.

Who is eligible for D-SNAP?

