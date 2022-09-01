Cyclist safety upgrades underway on Estero Boulevard

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — With more people about to be on the road for tourism season, new green bike lane markings are now a part of Estero Boulevard which Lee County leaders say they'll monitor to see if they'll improve safety.

Concerned about cycling safety, The Fort Myers Beach Town Council requested the project along with the green bike lane.

This is between Connecticut Street and Andre Mar Drive.

There's also a red bus lane which those in charge of the project say will help make sure bicyclists and drivers know which lanes to stay in and help avoid bike-car collisions.

The county says that based on what they see they could expand the project to other parts of Estero Boulevard.